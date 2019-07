CEOs for LAAC Conference 

The President of London-based African Business Aviation Association (AfBAA) and the Chief Executive Officer of African Aviation Services Limited, Mr. Nick Fadugba, has confirmed his participation at the forthcoming 23rd Annual Conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC). CEOs of airlines would discuss industry issues with heads of aviation agencies and other industry stakeholders. This is just as the Chairman of Air Peace Allen Onyema has agreed to set the tone for panel discussions at the conference that has as theme: ‘Boosting Aviation Investment Through Policy.”

The conference would hold on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Radisson Blu Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Fadugba, a former Secretary General, African Airlines Association (AFRAA) was Co-Chairman, African Airlines/MRO Africa Technical Committee on Line Maintenance Co-operation & Spares Pooling in Africa, Co-Chairman, African Airlines/MRO Africa Technical Committee on Aviation Standards & Regulations Harmonization in Africa, Advisor, Association of African Aviation Training Organizations (AATO) and Lead Moderator, Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) official launch discussion at African Union (AU) Headquarters, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He is also a Member, Institute of Directors (IOD), United Kingdom (UK), Member, International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT), USA, Committee Member, Aviation Club of the UK, Member, European Aviation Club, Member, German Aviation Research Society (GARS) and Launch Member, African Business Aviation Association (AfBAA).

Fadugba holds BSc (Honours), Mass Communication, Post Graduate Diploma, Air Transport Management, MSc (Distinction), Air Transport Planning & Management and MSc Dissertation Award Winner. He has won several awards and recognitions in the sector.