CAN Asks FG to Unmask Killers of Mrs Olakunri

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Supo Ayokunle, has asked the federal government to arrest those behind the murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunri, the daughter of the leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Special Assistant in charge of Media and Communications to the CAN President, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the Christian body condemned the brutal murder of Olakunri, urging the federal government to overhaul the security system in the country with a view to halting the unending killings.

“The criminality in the country is condemnable, reprehensible and unacceptable act. The killings have become too alarming that no explanation from the government can justify. Is the government totally overwhelmed?

“What is the essence of government? Is it not first of all to protect lives and property? The stories we are hearing are neither exaggerated nor politicised. This killing is a big dent on the government of the day,” it said.

According to report of the incident, Olakunri was killed on her way back to Lagos by some criminals who are still at large.

CAN said it was worrisome that while the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere had blamed the killer herdsmen for the gruesome murder, the police said the perpetrators were kidnappers.

“But our position is that whoever is responsible for this despicable act, the security agencies should rise up to unmask the perpetrators of this wicked and annoying act.

“Today, it is Mrs. Olakunri. No one knows who the next person could be! We are seriously concerned and are weeping for our beloved country, Nigeria. Why have things become like this? The bad image these acts are giving us as a nation daily is bad and totally shameful. Can’t the government act better for us?” CAN queried.

The Christian body advised the federal government to overhaul the security architecture of the country, adding that the security systems appeared to have collapsed.

According to the CAN president: “Nowhere is safe again due to the criminal activities of men of the underworld who are manifesting as terrorists, killer herdsmen, kidnappers, ritual killers, armed bandits, religious fundamentalists (Boko Haram) and armed robbers.

“People are being kidnapped with impunity and ransom is being paid to get their captives released. For how long will these things continue to go on?”

“We call on the Police and other security agencies to wake up from their slumber and fish out those responsible for this crime and other killings in the country. You can’t justify the salaries you are earning every month when it appears as if you are on duty and cannot secure lives and property of citizens.

“It appears ‘things are falling apart because they are no longer at ease.’ May God deliver our nation from total collapse in Jesus Name,” he said.