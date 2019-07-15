Akeredolu Congratulates Olowo-elect

 James Sowole in Akure

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has charged the new Olowo-elect, Prince  Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye to extend hands of fellowship to other contenders for the exalted throne of Olowo of Owo in Ondo State.

Governor Akeredolu made gave this charge in a congratulatory statement signed by his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo.

Akeredolu said that even though the state government still awaits a formal written communication from the Kingmakers as required by law, he was excited by the peaceful conduct that heralded the emergence of the Olowo-elect.

“It is therefore, apposite to submit that the ingenious democratic template enunciated by the Kingmakers has produced the choice of Owo indigenes as demonstrated by the outcome of the selection,” he said.

