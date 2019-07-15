ADP Accuses APC, PDP of Promoting Mediocrity

• SDP knocks Buhari over Olakunrin’s murder

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has accused the two dominant political parties in the country—the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of promoting mediocrity in the country by pegging their nomination forms at over N20 million.

The party said this prevented competent aspirants from contesting, leaving only the highest bidders who can afford such exhobitant amount of money for nomination forms.

The party also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to combat the security issues before they snowball into an uncontrollable situation just as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) also called on the president to wake up and address the nation’s security challenges

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja at the ADP national secretariat, the party’s National Chairman, Mr. Yabagi Sani, berated both the APC and the PDP for selling nomination forms above N21 million.

“The exorbitant rate of over 20 million naira being charged for Expression of Interest and Nomination forms by PDP and APC to aspirants running for Governorship under their platforms negates the principles of fairness and level playing ground.

“We therefore consider this as a plot to deny competent and credible individuals with genuine intentions to run the gubernatorial race.