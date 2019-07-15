800 Pilgrims Depart Nasarawa for 2019 Hajj

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has enjoined more than 800 Muslim pilgrims from the state to the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform the 2019 Holy pilgrimage exercise to be on security alert to avoid arrests and deportation.

Governor Sule gave the charge yesterday in Lafia, the state capital, during a farewell ceremony organized for the departure of the intending pilgrims to the Holy land.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Aliyu Ahmed Tijjani, noted that need for them to be security conscious was necessary for the protection of the pilgrims against all forms of criminality during the holy exercise.

He said: “I call on you to always be on the alert as you commence your spiritual journey. Anyone caught flouting this charge could land into some troubles and consequently arrested to face some sanctions and could even face deportation.”

The governor informed the intending pilgrims that all necessary security steps have been taken to forestall any unfortunate incident whereby some pilgrims died in the past while engaging in the exercise of “stoning of the devil.”

Sule concluded by appealing to the intending pilgrims to pray for the sustenance of peace in the state and the country at large.

Earlier, the executive secretary of the Nasarawa State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board (NSMPWB), Idris Al-Makura, thanked the state government for its support to the pilgrims and pledged that the pilgrims would be good ambassadors of the state during their stay in the Holy land.