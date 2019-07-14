Dangote Empowering Nigerians with ‘Bag of Goodies’

Dangote Cement Plc says it is time to bail out 21million Nigerians from poverty as it is set to empower them with basic working tools with its bag of goodies promo, reports Bamidele Famoofo

For Nigerians who long to be free from the pangs of poverty, the Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo might be the opportunity they are waiting for. The company said provision has been made for 21million people to benefit from the promo, which was estimated to cost about N1 billion (about $2.7million).

Dangote Cement is Africa’s leading cement producer with operations in 10 African countries, revenues in excess of US$2.5billion in 2019. The company, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries, was founded by Aliko Dangote in 1981 as a trading business with an initial focus on importation of bagged cement and other commodities such as rice, sugar, flour, salt and fish.

Over time, the Group began to import bulk cement into the Apapa and Port Harcourt terminals, which it then bagged for distribution. Through the 1990s, the Group made a strategic decision to transition from a trading based business into a fully-fledged integrated manufacturing operation.

The “Bag of Goodies” for customers contains valuable items like Cars, Tricycles, Motorbikes, TV Sets, Refrigerators and cash gifts among others. The first of its kind promo was launched first week in July in Lagos.

Director, Supply Chain, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Knut Ulvmoen, who said quality was the watch word at Dangote Cement, assured Nigerians that the process of the promo is as easy as possible. “Prizes are redeemable at Dangote outlets across the country,” he said.

Ulvmoen argued that the decision of Dangote Group to venture into production of cement in Nigeria in 1981 was to build the nation. “We need cement to build the country and Dangote has taken up the responsibility to make it happen”.

Director, Sales and Marketing, Dangote Cement Plc, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, said the promo was a new initiative in the cement industry for customers in Nigeria. “We are here to change the narratives in the industry. We do everything with our customers in mind. We want to appreciate them for their loyalty to the brand in the past years.”

Sanni, however, hinted that it was not the first time Dangote Cement would be reaching out to its stakeholders in the business. She revealed that the company had in the past years contributed to the growth of its distributors and retailers, who have received items such as distribution trucks and Containers to display their products.

“Inside the Dangote Bag of Goodies are goodies that are carefully chosen to change the lives of 21million customers who will win in the promo. All the items can fetch money for the winners if deployed to start small scale businesses,” she enthused.

Sanni, who listed star prizes in the promo to include 43 cars, 24 tricycles, 24 motorcycles, 550 refrigerators, 400 television sets, 300,000 Dangote foods goodies packs and N200million worth of recharge cards, said all prizes will be given directly to winners and not channeled through retailers and distributors of Dangote Cement. “We have created 200 redemption centres across the nation where participants in the promo can visit to claim their gifts instantly.”

Chief Corporate Communication Officer, Dangote Group Plc, Mr. Tony Chiejina, said the promo was targeted at pulling out about 20 per cent of Nigerians out of poverty. “This is not a gamble. It is aimed at appreciating Nigerians for their patronage of the brand over the years.”

Chiejina argued that Dangote is a foremost brand in Africa, given the quality of its products.

Deputy Director and Coordinator of the Lagos Liaison Office of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mrs. Nkiru Onuzulu, said the promo had been approved and registered with the commission, assuring consumers that the process would be transparent, free and fair.

The President of Blockmakers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Rasidi Adebowale, said Dangote had done a lot of promos that benefited the blockmakers in the past where there was no issue. He said this could not be an exception.

Eligibility

Speaking further on entry and eligibility, Sanni said the bonanza was targeted at all consumers of Dangote Cement to reward their loyalty and induce sales.

Part of the rules guiding the promo was that all agents or agencies and partners of the company are ineligible to be part of the promo. “Purchase of Dangote cement in promotional packaging is deemed to be acceptance of the rules and conditions of the promotion. Minimum purchase of one bag of any Dangote Cement products (3x, Falcon, Blocmaster) qualifies consumers for participation.”

The company, however, said it reserves the exclusive rights to exclude any person from participating in the promotions on reasonable grounds. Dangote Cement Plc also said it reserves the discretionary right to refuse to award any prize to an entrant it decides has violated the terms and conditions or perceived to have gained unfair advantage in participating in the bonanza or won using fraudulent means.

How to Win

The promo has duration of 14 weeks within which winners will cat away their goodies. Star prizes, which include G3 GAC cars, will be won by participating consumers through scratch cards inserted in promotional bags over the period when the promo lasts. “Consumers will buy any promotional bag of Dangote Cement product, open the bag and find a branded scratch card inserted in the bag. The consumer will scratch the card, whatever is revealed is what is won.”

Sanni noted that star prize will be redeemed within maximum of seven days at winner’s events to further create awareness for the promotion. She added that star prize winner scratch card will be subjected to verification to confirm authenticity before redemption.

The Company

Dangote Cement is Africa’s leading cement producer with a fully integrated quarry-to-customer producer with production capacity of up to 45.6 million tonnes per annum (Mta) across Africa at the end of 2017.

It has operational facilities in Cameroon, Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.

All the company operations at manufacturing plants and cement terminals conform to NIS ISO 9001: 2008 Quality Management System and NIS BS OHSAS 18001: 2007 Occupational Health Management System.

Dangote Cement is the largest company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, having listed its shares in October 2010.

Dangote Cement`s commanding position in Africa has been built through the passion and hard work of all our staff. But the company said it is not complacent. Just as it is opening new capacity to serve Africa`s rapidly growing demand for cement, it is also planning yet more factories to support even higher demand in the future, both in Nigeria and in other African countries. Keeping ahead of a growing market requires not just long-term vision, but a constant attention to our daily operations. The company has some of the finest engineers on the continent; their innovative minds and dedication to operational excellence are what enable Dangote Cement to achieve such high productivity on its assets, to the benefit of customers and shareholders alike.