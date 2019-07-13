Super Eagles to Train Behind Closed-door for Algeria Match  

Femi Solaja in Cairo

Determined to avoid distractions especially from VIPs coming from Nigeria for the match between Super Eagles and Desert Foxes of Algeria, there are strong indications that the handlers of Super Eagles have tactically shut the doors as the team prepares for the match against Algeria tomorrow.

The match comes up at the 75,000 capacity Cairo International Stadium and Super Eagles are assured of maximum support from the locals who would never wish the Desert Fennec of Algeria lift the trophy next week Friday at the same venue.

Just like the team did before the match against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Coach Gernot Rohr has barred the players from any form of outdoor activities aside training and dining.

The team was allotted Shams Sports Club as training site and it was there they prepared for the match against South Africa but they have opted for a more remote site Aerosports ground located around the Cairo International Airport.

The site is far away from the town and for yesterday training which was supposed to be open, the crew opted for first 15 minutes to the media for photographs and there after ordered to leave the arena.

The same will apply today meaning the high-powered delegation will only see them briefly likely tonight (Saturday) and no access on match day, tomorrow.

The previous training ground was where the team prosecuted the match against South Africa and the lush arena is just about 24 kilometres away from Cairo International Stadium which all but located within the centre of the city.

The new location will give the team some level of concentration following the volume of crowd mainly Nigerians resident in Cairo that throng the arena to see the team train.

The security team had a hectic time with media who came to cover the first 15 minutes of the final training programme of the team on Tuesday night before the quarter-final match.

“This is a repeat of what happened before the Cameroon match because the coach will not entertain any form of distraction. We know millions of Nigerians are with us but we have to remain focused and what is important is if we all achieve the result that will please everybody,” a top official said last night.