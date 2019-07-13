LaToya: My Music is about Me, My Lifestyle

My Story

Lateef Adeyemi Adedapo, popularly known as LaToya is a record label owner, recording artiste and music lover. His interest in music is gradually seeing him grow into a music business mogul. He tells Tosin Clegg why he started music, his plans, motivation and more

How did you start out?

Few years ago, I founded TMR entertainment and signed an artiste under my label but the returns I expected and worked for wasn’t coming in. So, I decided to go into music as an artiste and show people that it can be done if your mind is set towards the task.

What kind of music do you do?

My music is a mix of Afropop and afrobeat and also street pop. It’s basically a vibe you can’t get enough of in its Afro Fusion.

Tell us about your ongoing projects?

I have a lot of ongoing projects coming out soon. I’m working with DJ Kaywise on an amazing song and few others to be mentioned shortly.

Who are your role models?

My role models in music and music business are Jay Z and P Diddy. I believe our stories are alike because they started from nothing but now they have built an empire recognised worldwide. I want that and I look up to them and I’m gonna get it.

What’s exceptional about your music?

My music isn’t just a random write up. It’s about me and my lifestyle, I’m just telling my story, me telling my truth and in the songs to come I believe you will get to know more of my truth in my lyrics