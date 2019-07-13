Laolu Gbenjo to Release New Album, Turn Around 

Talented gospel artiste and contemporary highlife maestro, Laolu Gbenjo is set to release a new album titled, Turn Around.

This follows the successful release of the songs ‘Shyne,’ featuring Henrisoul, So Beautiful.

Turn Around features Freke Umoh.

Laolu’s forthcoming album promises to be a fusion of several beats and melodies ranging from Afrobeat to Makossa/Soukous, to a fine blend of highlife and pop for an addictive contemporary-African praise jam that will get you dancing in no time.

He is renowned for his energy which he serves in excess on stage to the delight of his fans and guests who without hesitation tune into his vibe and get synced.

“Every song in the album would be of praise to God acknowledging His great and mighty works,” he said. And production genius from Tyanx, Wilz and more would be made evident in the album set to be released in a few weeks.