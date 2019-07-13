Katsina IDPs Receive N33m Relief Materials 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

In an effort to complement government’s humanitarian intervention to bring reliefs to victims of banditry in Katsina State, a Nigerian businessman, Dahiru Barau Mangal has donated relief materials worth N33 million to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

Items donated includes 1,200 bags of rice, 200 bags of maize, 1,000 cartons of spaghetti, 100 bags of beans, 100 bags of sugar, 200 bags of millet, 50 bags of salt, 200 jerricans of vegetable and red oil, 150 mattresses, 2,500 pieces of mats, blankets and wrappers.

Speaking shortly after handing over the items to state government on Friday, the business mogul said he would continue to complement any government efforts designed to ameliorate the suffering of the IDPs anywhere irrespective of political affiliations.

Mangal, represented by the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, Babangida Muhammed Nasamu, added that the move was made to sympathise with the victims who were displaced from their villages and towns as a result of banditry.

“This donation is to sympathise with our brothers and sisters who were unconditionally displaced by activities of bandits that resulted in loss of many lives and property. The relief materials were purchased at the rate of N33 million and we hope that this gesture will reduce their hardship,” he said.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari, while receiving the relief materials in Government House, commended the business tycoon for what he described as continuous support to the people of Katsina State, especially to the victims of banditry.

The governor said: “Words are not enough to describe how grateful the people of Katsina are to Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, who has relentlessly come to support and share in our plight in our time of humanitarian needs.”

He, however, directed the management of SEMA to immediately commence the disbursement of the items to the beneficiaries, warning that anyone found diverting relief materials meant for IDPs in the state would face the wrath of the law.

A total of 33,130 internally displaced persons in the state are expected to benefit from the items.