Adeosun Decorated Lieutenant General

The Director of Training and Operations at the Army Headquarters, Major General Lamidi Adeosun, was yesterday decorated with his new rank of Lieutenant General. Adeosun’s promotion had sparked speculations that he may replace General Buratai as army chief. The speculation and some online media reports that followed the promotion had forced the Nigerian Army to issue a statement clarifying that Buratai remained the army chief while Adeosun retained his position.

President Buhari had granted accelerated promotion to Major General Adeosun, Brigadier-General Abdulmalik Biu, General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander, Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno State and Lieutenant A. J. Danjibrin of 211 Demonstration Battalion, Bauchi, who was promoted to the rank of captain.

The decoration ceremony of the trio took place at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mrs. Nuratu Batagarawa, commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, for his decision to recommend the promotion of General Adeosun and to accommodate an officer of equal rank. The decoration was conducted by the Permanent Secretary and General Buratai in the presence of Adeosun’s wife. “Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence Mrs. Nuratu Batagarawa Commends Lt. Gen .TY Buratai for his leadership and especially for recommending the officers for promotion and accommodating an officer of equal rank.

She thanked President Buhari for approving the promotion. She made the remarks during the decoration ceremony of the specially promoted senior officers, Lt Gen LO Adeosun, Maj. Gen. AB Biu and Captain JA Danjibrin at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji”, the army said in its twitter handle.