AAAN Reschedules AGM/Congress

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria has rescheduled its 46th AGM/Congress billed for between Thursday, 11 July to Saturday, 13 July in Asaba, Delta State. A statement by the association said the decision to reschedule the programme was reached, following an air return experienced by members of the association travelling to Asaba.

The flight, operated by Air Peace Airlines, had on board over 40 members of the association, including industry leaders, when it took off from Lagos on Thursday, but could not land at the Asaba Airport due to the weather and other logistic issues, compelling a return to Lagos.

The airline subsequently cancelled flight operations to Asaba on Thursday. AAAN President, Mr. Ikechi Odigbo, stated that more than half of the expected delegates were on the flight, adding that the postponement of the AGM/Congress was unavoidable because the association’s Constitution stipulates that two-thirds of members must be present for an AGM to hold.

In addition, he said members had been traumatised by their experience during the aborted flight. Mr. Odigbo said the new date and venue of the AGM/Congress would be communicated.