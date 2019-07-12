Unknown Gunmen Kill Afenifere Leader’s Daughter, Pan-Yoruba Group Blames Herdsmen

James Sowole in Akure

Mrs Funke Olakunrin, 58, a daughter of the National Leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio- Political Group, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, was Friday killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

The incident according to the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, happened on Benin- Ore Road.

The incident was also confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Femi Joseph, who spoke on phone.

Joseph said three vehicles, a commercial bus belonging to Young Shall Grow Transport Limited, a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV, with Registration Number LAGOS, AAA 147 FM and a Toyota Camry were involved in the incident.

He said the three vehicles were attacked at Kajola on Ore– Benin Expressway.

Joseph said the woman was in the Toyota Land Cruiser.

He Also said that one man named Gerald Igbuoyikha was kidnapped by the gunmen.

The PPRO however, said the police had rescued seven others persons, who were in the bus and they were with the police.

He said: Three vehicles were ambushed by gunmen at Kajola on Benin-Ore Expressway around 2:00pm.

“One woman named Funmi Olakunrin was shot but died before our men could take her to hospital.

The woman was travelling in the Toyota Jeep.

“One man in a another Toyota Camry Car was abducted by the gunmen.

“Our men have rescued seven men travelling in the commercial bus belonging to Young Shall Grow Motors Limited.

“We have begun search for the man that was abducted and to get the hoodlums”.

Odumakin in a statement said: “We have confirmed the death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin(58), daughter of our Leader, Chief Fasoranti.

“Eyewitness accounts say she died of gunshot from Fulani herdsmen who shot her at Ore junction in Ondo state earlier today.

“She was coming from Akure when the armed Fulani herdsmen came from the bush to attack her and other vehicles

“Her domestic staff in the car with her sustained gunshots too.

This is one death too many and a clear we- can- take- it -no-more death”.