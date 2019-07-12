Rotary Club Abuja Installs Ojeh as New President

The Rotary Club of Abuja-Gwarimpa will on Saturday, July 13, install Rotarian Eric Ojeh as its 11th President.

Ojeh, a manager at THISDAY Newspapers, has been described as an astute professional, administrator, philanthropist and father, will pilot the affairs of the club for the next one year (2019-2020) under the Rotary International theme “Connect the World”.

The club has outlined various community projects to reflect the six areas of focus to be carried out in Gwarinpa and its environs.

“The general public is invited to attend the investiture and support this great organisation in eradication poverty and social ills in our society as we all contribute generously to the “Project Launch,” the statement by the club added.

Rotary International is a humanitarian services organisation with close to 1.3 million members in over 232 countries, lands and the Caribbean.

It is made up of different professionals bounded in the ideal of service and we uphold high ethical standards in our businesses and way of life. We have carefully selected six areas of focus to touch lives and humanity at large.