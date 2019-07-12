Nigerian Real Estate Czar, Sam Ogrih, Honoured in US

In recognition of his support for education and contribution towards solving Nigeria’s housing and infrastructural needs, Mr. Sam Ogrih, has been recently honored by the Secretary of the State of Georgia and the Georgia House of Representative, with an Outstanding Citizenship of the State of Georgia and House of Representative Resolution, respectively.

Mr. Ogrih, a leading Real Estate Czar and Managing Director of Delta Mega Trend, was received by a delegation of State Legislators, at the Georgia State Capitol, where he met with key stakeholders and sought the support of the investment community and development partners towards solving Nigeria’s housing and infrastructural needs.

Ogrih met with some members of the State Legislature and Black Caucus, including Representative Billy Mitchel, Member Georgia State Legislature & President-Elect, National Black Caucus of State Legislators, NBCSL; Representative Sandra G. Scott, Member Georgia State Legislature; Representative Shelly Hutchinsin, Member Georgia State Legislature; Representative Mike Glanton, Member Georgia State Legislature, Hon. Dee Dawkins Haigler, former Chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, among others.

Through his foundation, Ivory Whetstones & Mentors, Sam Ogrih has continued to provide education support for over 1500 students in the South-South region of Nigeria. His support for primary, secondary and tertiary education is premised on the fact that Education holds the key to liberate the mind and set individuals on the path to greatness.

The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, is the largest and most progressive Black Caucus of State Legislators in the United States, with 60 members.

Mr. Ogrih was also led on a tour of Medshare Headquarters in Atlanta, by the Vice President Corporate and International Relations, Nell Diallo. Medshare is a leading medical equipment and consumable supplies organisation in the United States.

While meeting with the team at Medshare, Mr. Ogrih made known his intention to partner with the organization towards providing medical equipment and supplies to underserved communities in Nigeria.

Sam Ogrih, founded Delta Mega Trend – a Real Estate Development and Civil Engineering works company, in 2009, to help bridge the housing and infrastructure deficit in the country. With offices in Delta, Lagos, Abuja and Houston-Texas, the Company has gained a reputation for blending excellence and profitability for discerning real estate investors.

The company’s ongoing real estate development in Warri, Delta State, has in the last three years recorded significant upsurge in price and profitability for investors. It has also been rated the largest and safest real estate development in the South-South part of Nigeria.