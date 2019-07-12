Fajemirokun Unveils His Memoir

Famed business mogul and boardroom guru, Chief Oladele Fajemirokun, will unveil his memoir, ‘The Making of Me: An Odyssey in Business, on July 15, 2019, at Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Chairman of the Launch Committee, Professor Adebayo Williams, said the book ”is a rich and enriching compendium of the author’s sojourn in the unforgivingly tasking and cutthroat world of Nigerian entrepreneurship and boardroom politics.”

According to Fajemirokun, “it has not been easy or rosy. I have weathered several business storms and the occasional entrepreneurial disappointment. But through thick and thin or storm and stress, I have managed to survive the tempest. Glory be to the Almighty.”

Fajemirokun bares it all about growing up in unflattering circumstances in the slum of Eletu Iwase in the bowels of central Lagos under a self-driven and ferociously focused father who was slowly transforming himself from a demobilised soldier who had seen action in Burma to a hell-raising trade unionist and eventually a successful entrepreneur. It is the stuff of magical self-transformation and a tribute to the can-do spirit of average Nigerians.

This book provides unique insights into how and why business ventures tend to fail in tropical Africa; a case study for our various business schools about growing business in Africa and its many perils. It will serve as a source of inspiration to many Nigerians aspiring to distinguish themselves in the business world.