Edo Assembly Crisis: Obaseki Spits Fire, Dares Abuja Politicians

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has dared those he referred to as Abuja politicians prompting the House of Representatives to take over the state House of Assembly due to the crisis, that Edo people are waiting for them.

Obaseki said his administration remained focused, noting that political activities in the state in the last few months will not distract him and his team.

The Edo governor stated this yesterday at a rally organised by a coalition of civil society groups and organised labour in in Benin City.

He disclosed added the Deputy Governor, Hon. Phillip Shaibu; and the Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie, were working with him, adding that the state was in safe hands.

He thanked the crowd for knowing what is happening in the state which was the reason they came out to support his government.

“Those people who are parading themselves singing everywhere for themselves and their pockets – Edo people are watching you. Those of you who have gone to Abuja to say people should come and invade Edo and seize our House of Assembly; we are waiting for you.

“We have no fear at all. We have resolved to continue to do what is best for our state and for our country. We have no doubt that we are on the right course. We know that Edo is with us. We know that the people are with us. We know that teachers, traditional rulers, and labour unions are with us. Anybody that tried to stop us should come here and see.

“We dare you that nobody can stop the progress in Edo State. I assure that you have a government that has resolved to make Edo number one. Help us maintain peace. Without peace there will be no prosperity. They know that if we continue to have the peace we had in the last two years, nobody will catch us. Those of them parading themselves as democrats are not. People who say they represent us in Abuja no longer come home. They stay there and start throwing stones at home,” he explained.

While urging the people to go about their businesses peacefully, he promised them that there is nothing the Abuja group will do to stop the continued construction of roads.

He stressed that he will continue to build schools and create jobs for the teaming youths.

“Whatever they try and do will not stop us. As long as you have us in government and in government house, Edo will continue to move forward.

“When I resumed as governor, pensioners were always protesting in the streets because they were not being paid. I am happy that you no longer protest today.”

“Our focus is to use the money we have in Edo to develop the people and Edo State. Our focus is to continue to build roads and infrastructure as well as make sure Edo continues to maintain leadership in education. We will continue to produce the best manpower for our country. I will continue to commit my electoral promises to you.

Earlier, Edo NLC Chairman, Sunday Osayende, said there was no godfather anymore, noting that anybody who wants to take Edo back to the days of godfatherism will be jointly fought.

On his part, ALGON Chairman in Edo, Lazarus Aderolor said, “today, I can tell you that before 2016 local government workers were owed 15 months of salary arrears but today, Governor Obaseki has given a marching order that salaries of local government workers must be paid promptly”.