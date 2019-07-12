Collins Excited over first Starting Role

FC Padeborn of Denmark defender, Jamilu Collins has described his starting role in the match against South Africa as a dream come true.

The defender was given the nod ahead of popular Ola Aina for the Cairo International Stadium cracker and many soccer fans were happy with his playing style especially for not giving South African Percy Tau any breathing space that will threaten Nigeria’s defense line.

“It was a dream come true that I was chosen ahead of others in the mix. And I’m delighted that I was able to overcome the stage fright at the start of the match and I the end we won.

“Let me also say that I’m not here to take anybody’s position but just to co tribute my quota into the team. It is let to the coach to select his team and everyone here is qualify to play for Nigeria,” he said.