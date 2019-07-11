Wimbledon: Murray, Serena’s Mix Double Run Over

Andy Murray and Serena Williams’ memorable Wimbledon run is over after they lost to top seeds Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar in the mixed doubles.

Britain’s Murray, 32, and American Williams, 37, have illuminated SW19 with their blockbuster partnership but came unstuck in a 6-3 4-6 6-2 defeat.

The loss means the Scot’s Wimbledon return – almost six months after serious hip surgery – is over.

Now he must decide the next step as he ultimately hopes to play singles again.

On Tuesday, Murray said playing singles at the US Open in September looks “pretty unlikely” as he continues to take his recovery cautiously.

After their exit on Wednesday, the former British number one said: “I think I achieved a lot.

“I got on the court and considering the lack of matches, I did OK. The most positive thing is that my body felt good.”

Williams still has a chance of silverware as she plays Czech Barbora Strycova – British number one Jo Konta’s conqueror – in the singles semi-finals on Thursday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion said she has “loved the support” from playing alongside Murray at the All England Club.

“Hopefully I can still have it,” she added.

“I think to play on this stage with Andy, who has done so well here for so many years, is literally just a lifetime experience. I’m so happy that I got to experience it.”