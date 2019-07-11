Two Feared Killed in C’River, Benue Communal War

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

At least two persons have been killed following the outbreak of communal war between the people of Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State and their neigbours from Tsar Community in Vandiekya Local Government of Benue State.

The first casualty, according to sources, was killed on Tuesday while the second person was killed on Wednesday.

Information obtained from Obudu indicated that trouble started on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday following suspicion that some youths from Tsar invaded a farmland that has been in dispute between both communities.

The suspicion turned into violent confrontations when the youths of Obudu In what appeared as a counter measure to stop the alleged intruders from Benue, with a view to dislodging them, allegedly stormed the farmland.

It was gathered that the violent clashes involved the use of guns, and other dangerous weapons which allegedly led to death of two persons from Tsar.

A source who pleaded anonymity explained that there was palpable tension in some parts of Obudu town to the extent that the Federal College of Education in the town was completely deserted over fears that the conflict might escalate.

Confirming the outbreak of violence between communities in both states, the Permanent Secretary in charge of Security Matters in the State Governor’s Office, Dr Alfred Mboto, said a contingent of policemen have been sent to the war zone to restore law and order.

“We are aware of the clash between Obudu and Benue State. The Police commissioners of both states have mobilised security to the conflict zone.

“We have not got any official report of any death so far. But I can assure you that peace has been restored there. Besides, we are meeting to ensure it doesn’t re-occur,” Mboto said.