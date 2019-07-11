No Need to Register New Universities Without Focus on Science, Says NASENI DG

Davidson Iriekpen

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna, wednesday advised the National Universities Commission (NUC) not to register new varsities without focus on science, engineering programmes.

He said it is regrettable that many graduates are unemployable because they have no skills.

He also said polytechnics should be compelled to make their admission policy on 70-30 per cent in favour of science and technology courses.

Haruna, who gave the advice while hosting the Vice Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Prof. Suleiman Mohammed.

He said: “We want to call on the National Universities Commission to please not grant licence to any new university that is not prioritising engineering and science in its programmes.

“It is important to say that the National Board for Technical Education should compel polytechnics to implement a ratio of 70-30 per cent admission for science and technical to other courses.

“It is supposed to be in the ratio of 70-30 in favor of engineering, science and technology because we have many graduates that are not employable and they cannot be self-employed because they have not learnt any skill.”

He commended Nasarawa State University for floating engineering courses.

He said NASENI had already secured assistance from a firm in Italy to help the university to take off its engineering courses.

Haruna added: “I am happy the university wishes to commence engineering from different perspective and not in a way things are being done, in order to resolve the nations predicament in the form of insecurity and economic problems, the solution is in engineering, science and technology. So the nation must start to overhaul its curriculum such that the products will be relevant and meet the demands of industries.

“NASENI is a practical organisation I remember telling you that our research is need oriented and market delivery. When you told me of your intention to come, we reached out to one of our collaborating companies in Milan, De Larenzo SPA Italy that we have collaboration in designing and manufacturing equipment for technical and vocational education for tertiary education laboratories.

Responding, the VC of Nasarawa State University, Prof. Suleiman Mohammed, said: “We are specifically planning to commence programme in Engineering and Medical Science.”

According to him, “The management of the university has decided that the university will be world class in the next five years. We believe that we should come to you and seek for collaboration so that we can contribute to the socio-economic, scientific and engineering growth of Nigeria.

“We believe that there are a lot of things that we can gain mutually. We have identified areas that you have excelled that we can benefit.”