Kidnappers of Adamawa Perm. Sec Demand N25m Ransom

Daji Sani in Yola

Kidnappers of Mr. Emmanuel Piridimso, the Permanent Secretary, Adamawa State ministry of mineral resources have demanded a ransom of N25 million for his release.

The Permanent Secretary was kidnapped at about 3am on Wednesday at his residence located at Clerck Quarters in the state capital.

A family source told THISDAY on Thursday that the kidnappers did not speak directly with the family members but they allowed the Permanent Secretary to speak to the family members insisting that they will only talk with the government.

“The kidnappers have insisted that they will only want to negotiate with the state government. But he told us that they are demanding N25 million that is why he asked us to sell off his car and any other property that can fetch money and also appealed to friends and well-wishers.

“We tried to collect his car which the abductors took away along with him but dumped at Jambutu and later taken to the police headquarters but the police refused to release the car saying that they will conduct some investigations on it, as such we could not take it away to sell it” he said.

The Public Relation Officer of Adamawa State Police Command Sulaiman Nguroje said the state command was on the trail of the assailants and putting concerted measures to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.