Family, Friends Organise Evening of Memories for Yetunde Oghomienor

A former Minister of Education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, Wednesday joined other dignitaries in Lagos to pay tributes to the late Managing Director of Aframero Limited, Mrs Yetunde Oghomienor.

The event tagged, ‘Evening of memories,’ was held at the KFA Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos.

Ezekwesili said she met Yetunde in the build-up to the 2019 elections when she wanted to contest for the presidency under the platform of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria.

“I am still having a hard time to believe that Yetunde is gone. I knew her when I was compelled to run for the presidency. How can it be that such a brilliant character left us so soon when I began to regale the joy of our friendship?

“She gave her all to the cause she believed; Yetunde gave her time and her treasure to what she believed in. Everyone that crossed her path has fond memories of her; it doesn’t matter what you thought, and she was ready to fight for what she believed in. Her death is a big blow to me; her death fell like a slice of my skin was cut,” Ezekwesili said.

Yetunde’s siblings, Kunle, Bolaji and Bayo Ogunshola, also took turns to share the good memories they shared with their sister while she was alive.

Kunle said, “The Yetunde I knew… she was a fast runner; she was a very curious child who always eavesdropped on our parent and other adults when we were young. She was a very good student; she was playful and was someone who enjoyed life outside the book.

“Yetunde was a consistent reader who kept literature books; she was a person of action; she was a powerful intruder; she enjoyed music, clothes, and food. She worked tirelessly to make her view of life real. She lived a full life as a sister, daughter, wife, and mother. I love you, Yetunde goodnight.”

To Bayo, her sister was someone who was an inspiration to him, adding that it would be difficult to replace her.

“When I think of Yetunde, one of the inspirations I derive is that she was someone who did things. She was passionate about her children, her family. In the past few years, the main thing she wanted to get for her children was autobiographies of great men. She wanted the best her children; she wanted them to grow by inspiration. I think that is how I remembered her,” Bayo said.

Also, Bolaji said, “Sisters are not replaceable, I can buy diamond but I can’t buy another sister. Yetunde loved and adored me; she was fun to be with. Even though she was six years older than me, she never slapped me. I’m going to miss her.”

The husband of the deceased, Mr Leslie Oghomienor, thanked everyone that graced the occasion and for their support for the family during the trying moments

“My wife was hospitable, kind, very smart, loving and compassionate. She was everything to me, I miss her terribly. She was a good-hearted person, found of taking care of people who could not take care of themselves; she was the best any man could ask for.

“She was beautiful in and out, she was brilliant in business ideas and always has creative ideas; I will miss you babe, no one to discuss my idea with again. It is truly hard without you, I believe she is still here with us, Yetty lives on.”

Yetunde’s friends from her primary, secondary and higher institution, as well as her professional colleagues in the corporate world, the staff of her company, Aframero Limited also paid tributes to her.