Ayu’s Committee Meets Elumelu, Others

By Chuks Okocha

The committee set up by the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to resolve the minority leadership crisis in the House of Representatives Thursday commenced meeting with the minority leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, and other members of the Green Chamber suspended by the party.

The PDP House of Representatives members came in three buses.

Over 80 members of PDP were in attendance including Ndudi Elumelu and his suspended colleagues.

The chairman of the committee, former senate president, Iyochua Ayu, told reporters that the meeting was an elders’ meeting to resolve a family affair.

The meeting started at about 12.20pm and it is still ongoing.

Details later…