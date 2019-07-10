Unknown Gunmen Abduct Adamawa Perm Sec

By Dani Sani in Yola

The Adamawa state police command has confirmed the abduction of Mr Emmanuel Pindimso, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mineral Resources.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the State police command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said the police had already deployed IGP’s rapid response team to track and arrest the culprits and rescue the victim.

He said Mr Pindimso was abducted at his residence at Clerk Quarters in the state capital at about 3am on Wednesday at gun point by some unknown gunmen.

He said the abductors gained access to the house through the fence and abducted him adding that when they were leaving the residence, they passed through the main entrance of the residence and used his car to convey him to an unknown destination.

A family member who was at the residence of the abducted Permanent Secretary when the incident happened said the gunmen stormed the residence located at Clerk Quarters, opposite Anglican Cathedral, at about 3:20 am Wednesday and abducted the Permanent Secretary at gunpoint.

“The gunmen came bearing two guns and abducted the Permanent Secretary at gunpoint.

“They carted away his handset and that of his wife. We tried to no avail to contact the Permanent Secretary through his phone number, but the abductors refused to pick our calls.

At the time of sending this report, the family source said the abductors had not called or asked for any ransom or state reason for his abduction .

” As at the time we are speaking, the abductors were yet to contact us,” the source said.

When THISDAY visited the residence of the abducted permanent Secretary at 8.30 am on Wednesday, well wishers and friends of the family were seen going in and out of the his residence to sympathise with member of his family.