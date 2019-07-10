Maple College Intensifies Efforts to Ease Entrance into Canadian Varsities

Mary Nnah

After over two decades of facilitating the placement of thousands of Nigerian students in universities and colleges across the world, Maple Education Canada Inc. Lagos, a Canadian education and immigration consultancy firm established to offer quality services in speedy admission process, academic counselling, and immigration visa application, said it has watched some of these students struggle to thrive in those institutions not because they were not smart, focused or did not go to expensive schools in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Ebibomo Obaro, during a recent chat with journalists in Lagos, said the failure of the students was because they did not have the right foundation for the college-level work.

Consequently, the agency has found a solution to the problem with the official opening of Maple Canadian College (MCC) University Pathway Programme, which will help Nigerian and other African students attain college readiness before leaving their countries.

It comes with an innovative method of teaching that will help students to not only pass exams, but to also think, lead and thrive in any situation they find themselves.

Nigerian students seeking higher education broad now have their prospect brightened as MCC will be offering exclusive Canadian curriculum that will facilitate admission to higher institutions in Canada and other countries.

Obaro, who doubles as President of the Frontline International Education Marketing Company, explained that MCC would be offering a 10-month programme based strictly on Canadian curriculum, which will grant students the Ontario Secondary School Diploma. The diploma she said will earn them exemption from A-Level examinations and facilitate admission into any Canadian university, as well as some other countries.

First, the college is primarily to eliminate the struggles many Nigerian students often face in securing admission and settling into schools in Canada,

“MCC is a collage that promotes Canadian education and curriculum. While some other colleges teach British curriculum and/or Nigerian curriculum, we teach only Canadian curriculum. The reason is because most of our students already have their West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificate based on Nigerian curriculum.

“So, as the students are seeking to go abroad, we do not need to integrate the Nigerian curriculum again into our school. All MCC is trying to do is to cover the gap between the WAEC or Nigerian curriculum and Canadian high school curriculum or syllabus. That way our students will do well when they go over to universities in Canada,” Obaro said.

She added that running the Canadian curriculum is also to help Nigeria students settle into the school system easily when they get to Canada.

Obaro explained that Maple Canadian College, which is working in conjunction with Rosedale Academy, Canada, was born out of a vision for Nigerian and African teenagers and vision for the future of education in Nigeria.

“Our slogan is #startheregoanywhere because the Canadian diploma we are offering to our students is truly a ticket to the world – they can use it to get into Canadian universities of their choice; they can also use it to get into schools in UK, US, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore and beyond.”