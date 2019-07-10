Lawan: Senate May Get Ministerial List This Week

By Deji Elumoye

Senate President Ahmad Lawan Wednesday hinted at the possibility of President Muhammadu Buhari sending his ministerial list to the Senate this week.

Lawan, who made this known at plenary stated that the executive arm of government was working round the clock towards ensuring that the Senate gets the ministerial list before the end of this week.

The Senate President, who was responding to the concern raised by Senator Albert Bassey (Akwa Ibom North East) that two weeks to the Senate proceeding on its annual vacation it was yet to get the list of ministers from the Executive, declared, “hopefully the Senate may get the ministerial list before this week runs out”.

Details later…