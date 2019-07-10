Fayemi Gets Kudos for Building Workers’ Capacity

Esther Oluku

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has been commended for giving top priority to training and capacity building of all the public servants in the state.

This is coming as Fayemi has called on the workers in the 16 local government areas (LGAs) of Ekiti State to join hands with the state government to evolve the state that everybody would be proud of.

The Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Values Orientation, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua, made the commendation while addressing participants at a one-day seminar/workshop recently organised by the Ekiti State Office of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the Local Government and State Desk Officers across the state.

At the programme, which was anchored by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on SDGs, Mrs. Bola Solanke, the commissioer expatiated that Fayemi built the five pillars of this administration on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals to allow a seamless realization of the goals that would guarantee a better future for all.

Fayemi made the call at the Ekiti State

Local Government’s Retreat 2019 held at Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort, Ikogosi -Ekiti with the theme: “Restoring Ekiti Values: From Promise to Reality”.

The governor while declaring the retreat open said “we must evolve the Ekiti of our dream that we would be proud to hand over to our children in the years to come”.

The governor who was represented at the occasion by the Head of Service, Mr. Ayodeji Ajayi called on the staff of the LGAs in the state to embark on endearing projects that would have impact on

the lives of people at the grassroots.

The governor who stressed that it was not the responsibility of the governor alone to make Ekiti work again said that no council should operate without budget and that every local government must prepare

the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).