Buhari Shocked by Death of 19 Passengers in Kano

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja expressed profound shock over the death of 19 passengers whose vehicles collided at Dinyar Madiga in Kano State during the weekend.

The president has also sought the confirmation of the Senate for the appointment of Prof. Habu Galadima, as the substantive Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru in Jos.

Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the president received the news of the death of the 19 passengers “with deep grief and empathy for the families of the unfortunate victims of the accident.”

According to the statement, the president urged all road users to continue to exercise caution and vigilance as they go from one place to the other.

“As our roads get better with increased maintenance, drivers must use them with added caution and vigilance,” he said.

The statement added that Buhari prayed the Almighty God to comfort families of the deceased at this difficult time and grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss of their loved ones.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace. May God reward their good deeds with paradise,” the president prayed.

Meanwhile, Buhari has sought the confirmation of the Senate for the appointment of Galadima as the substantive Director-General of the NIPSS, Kuru, Jos.

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmed Lawan read the letter from the President to his colleagues at the plenary yesterday.

Buhari said his correspondence dated July 9, was backed by Section 8 (5) of the NIPSS Act, which empowers him to forward name of nominees for the office to Senate for confirmation.

He appealed to the lawmakers to give necessary support that would ensure smooth screening and confirmation of Galadima.