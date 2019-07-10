APC Begins Sale of Forms for Bayelsa, Kogi Guber Polls

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that the sale of forms for the November 16, 2019 Bayelsa and Kogi states’governorship polls would begin today.

The ruling party has also pegged Expression of Interest form at N2.5 million, while the Nomination Form is pegged at N20 million, bringing the total cost of the forms to N22.5 million.

The party in a statement issued yesterday by its National Organising Secretary, Mr. Emma Ibidero, said that the party’s programme of activities for the Bayesla and Kogi states gubernatorial polls was issued in line with the provision of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

He said, “Sale of forms at APC National Secretariat begins Wednesday, July 10, to Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Last Day for submission of completed forms is Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

“Screening of aspirants begins Thursday, August 22, 2019, while screening appeal begins on August 23, 2019.”

The party stressed that the primary election would be conducted on Thursday, August 29, 2019, while election appeal would be on Monday, September 2, 2019. Ibidero said, “Purchase of forms- Expression of Interest is N2.5 million, Nomination form is N20 million. The total is N22.5 million.”

The party noted that there would be no separate charge for deputy; while female aspirants and physically-challenged aspirants would pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each position.

The party however directed that all payments be made in full directly into the designated bank accounts of the APC.