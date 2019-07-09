Wimbledon: Gauff Knocked out in Last 16

Coco Gauff’s remarkable fairytale run at Wimbledon came to an end with a straight-set defeat by former world number one Simona Halep.

Seventh seed Halep, 27, beat the 15-year-old American qualifier 6-3 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals, where she will play China’s Zhang Shuai.

Gauff had beaten Venus Williams, Magdalena Rybarikova and Polona Hercog on her way to the last 16.

But she appeared out of sorts on court, calling on a doctor in the second set.

Gauff had been bidding to become the youngest Wimbledon quarter-finalist since fellow 15-year-old American Jennifer Capriati in 1991.

“I wasn’t feeling very well but I still played my best. I’m not sure what it was but I still had fun even though I was losing,” she said.

“I learned a lot about how to play in front of a big crowd and how to play under pressure. I am really grateful for the experience.”

Gauff’s meeting with 2014 Wimbledon semi-finalist Halep was the match everyone wanted to watch on Manic Monday, with Vogue editor Anna Wintour forced to watch from a staircase because of the bumper crowd.

But the magnitude of the occasion appeared to get to Gauff, who showed signs of early nerves by having her serve broken in the very first game.

She broke back immediately, and later in the first set almost went another break up when Halep double-faulted twice in succession, but scuppered two break points as Halep held serve.

Yet unlike her cool and calm approach in previous matches, Gauff looked despondent after every game she lost, throwing her racquet to the ground and clapping her hands together in frustration as Halep broke her serve to go 3-2 up.

Gauff was broken once more as Halep took the set before the second set started in exactly the same fashion, Halep breaking her young opponent’s serve at the first chance.

Yet again Gauff immediately broke back, but she lost on serve again to gift her opponent a 4-2 lead, and Halep went on to hold match point on a break but Gauff rallied back.

Gauff showed not a flicker of emotion as Halep eventually served out the set, not even stopping to greet the autograph hunters as she walked to the changing rooms.