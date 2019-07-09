Group A Automatically Eliminated!

FEMI’S AFCON 2019 FLAKES

With the results and pairings for the next round of matches to commence tomorrow known, Group A which has the host nation, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Uganda and DR Congo have all crashed out of the tournament. Group B where Nigeria and new sensation, Madagascar emerged are still in the race after their respective wins but Syli Stars of Guinea who picked the best losers’ ticket were handed a compressive beating by one of the tournament’s favourites, Desert Foxes of Algeria.

When China Product Becomes the Head Corner Stone

In August 2018, Cameroon Coach, Clarence Seedorf dropped AFCON 2017 winning captain, Benjamin Moukandjo because he was playing in China with FC Beijing Renhe. He justified his decision by saying that “good, young players don’t play in China”. But fast forward to July 2019, Super Eagles’ Odion Jude Ighalo, who plays for Shanghai Shenhua in same China is not just in the race for the Golden Boot, but scored a brace against the defending champions Cameroon. Now, China product has proved to be the head corner stone for Nigeria.

Handsome Rewards Not Exclusivity for Eagles

A Benin Republic real estate millionaire, Edgar Guidigbi has rewarded the Squirrels of Benin goalkeeper, Saturmin Allagbe with a plot of land that is worth Two million CFA for his historic show in the team’s elimination of Morocco to reach quarter final for the first time in the history of the country’s participation in the tournament.

The land is located at the choice area of the Global Housing Estate in the capital city Cotonou.

24 Hours after Sack, Uganda Coach Gets New Job!

All major global tournaments always produce casualties among the coaches. But for the Cranes of Uganda Coach Sebastien Desabre, it was a case of one door closes another one opens..

Less than 24 hours after he lost his job as the coach to the national team at AFCON 2019 in Egypt, the French manager has secured another one. He has been official unveiled as the coach of FC Pyramids here in Egypt. Before teaming up with Uganda, he had a short spell in Egypt when he handled FC Ismaily in 2017.