Gafaar Thumbs up Sanwo-Olu’s Role in Eagles’ Defeat of Cameroon

The Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Oluwatoyin Gafaar has lauded the resilience of the Super Eagles following their 3-2 win over Cameroon at the on-going Africa Cup of Nations.

Commending the team who came from a goal deficit to pip their arch-rival and book a quarter final ticket, he said the victory calmed frayed nerves after their loss against Madagascar.

Gafaar commended the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was physically present to cheer the team to victory.

“Lagos State is known for excellence and this has once again been demonstrated by His Excellency on the international stage after motivating the Super Eagles to victory in Alexandria, Egypt at a critical moment when they were down.”

Gafaar described the gesture as a reflection of Sanwo-Olu’s understanding of sports terrain and importance of identifying with athletes.

“Every athlete derive greater motivation from being appreciated and that was exactly what His Excellency did by promising the Super Eagles players handsome reward if they upturn the 2-1 deficit in the second half which they did in a grand style.”

The DG said the incentive from the Lagos governor should not be seen or limited to the surface value by Lagosians.

According to Gafaar, if the governor could dedicate such time to sports less than two months after assuming office, then athletes and sports stakeholders are in for a good time in the state.