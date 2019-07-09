Buhari’s Delay in Appointing Ministers Affecting Economy, Says PDP BoT

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has said the delay in appointing ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari is not good for the country.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja yesterday, Jibrin urged the President to hasten the appointment of his ministers.

According to him, the appointment of competent persons as ministers will quicken governance and move the nation forward.

“We are the PDP, we are not the APC. Maybe they have their own policy on how to bring up their team. Maybe, they are doing a lot of homework. Luckily, they have now come up with the name of the Chief of Staff, and the Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria, which is a good omen.

“We hope that by this announcement — these two key positions of government — they will now come and announce the names of the ministers, the board and so on, because delaying the appointment of ministers is not a good omen for the administration of Nigeria. So we urge them to hasten to do that. I will not say I am condemning them but I want to appeal to them that they should put up machinery in motion to set up their team.”

The PDP BoT chairman urged Buhari to focus on the improvement of the economy, employment generation as well as human capital development and infrastructure.

He decried the rate of insecurity in some parts of the country and urged Buhari to address kidnapping, banditry and other forms of insecurity.

He also urged him to focus on industrialisation and revamping of ailing industries as well as revival of dead ones.