Buhari Approves Promotion of 2 Generals, 1 Lieutenant

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved accelerated promotion of two generals and one lieutenant, according to a statement by the Nigerian Army.

The statement issued by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said the officers granted accelerated promotion were the Chief of Training and Operations at Army Headquarters, Major General LO Adeosun, who is now a Lieutenant General; General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maiduguri, Brigadier General AB Biu, promoted to the rank of Major General; and Lieutenant AJ Danjibrin of 211 Demonstration Battalion Bauchi, who was promoted to the rank of Captain.

The statement said the officers were granted promotion for their extra-ordinary feats, courage, exemplary leadership, loyalty, uncommon commitment and valour in the counter insurgency operation in the North Eastern part of the country.”

Below is the statement issued by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa