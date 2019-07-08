Umeh Accuses Oye of Defrauding APGA Guber Aspirants

It is blackmail, says Oye

Martins Ifijeh in Lagos and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Grand Alliances (APGA) has taken a new dimension as the former National Chairman of the party, Senator Victor Umeh has accused the present National Chairman, Victor Oye of defrauding four gubernatorial aspirants before the party’s last governorship primaries.

But in a swift reaction, Oye has described the allegations as false and blackmail, saying Umeh does not have the mandate to speak for the party.

Umeh’s accusation was contained in a recent letter sent to the Governor of Anambra State by the former national chairman.

In the said letter, the former APGA national chairman explained that he was approached by not less than four former governorship aspirants of the party in Imo State over the allegation, and urged the governor to confront Oye with the allegations.

Umeh’s letter, obtained by THISDAY reads: “For about two weeks now, I have been approached by some persons from Imo State with complaints of monetary extortion from Oye during the last primaries in Imo State with a request that I pass them to you to direct Oye to return their monies to them over unkept transaction promises.”

Umeh, who attached what he described as the details of transaction from the aspirants, called on the governor to form his opinion from the interaction between the aspirants and Oye.

Umeh said from one of the aspirants, Okey Ezeh’s account, Oye negotiated and took from him huge amount in return for the governorship ticket of APGA for Imo State in the 2019 general election, adding that when the arrangement failed, Umeh only refunded $100,000 made up of two installments of $50,000 each.

“Regrettably, Oye told Ezeh that I, Umeh and Archbishop Valerian Okeke were responsible for his inability to honour their agreement. I will forward his written petition to EFCC and some of the bank transactions with Oye and also bring it to the attention of His Grace,” he said.

He alleged that Oye also defrauded Stanley Amuchie; Chief Ikedi Ohakim; and Chief Humphrey Anumudu

According to him, Anumundu is already in Lagos State High Court with Oye and his wife claiming N50million being the value of the car Oye claimed was a birthday gift from Anumudu.

Umeh therefore called on the governor to confront Oye over the allegations, adding that he should be asked to refund the money

As at the time of filling this report, Governor Obiano was yet to issue a statement in response to the letter.

But in his reaction, Oye described the allegations as blackmail, and wondered if Umeh has the mandate to speak on behalf of the

party.

According to him, “This is election that took place in October last year and the people involved never shouted and he (Umeh) wants to shout on their behalf. Who is Umeh to speak on behalf of the party? You are a journalist, you should do your deductions and know that what is going on is blackmail.

“My media handlers will handle it. I don’t want to make any comment on it, it’s not necessary, but we will come out with the true postion. If you read between the lines you will see the deceit in it. Four people wrote a petition…right…so what is Umeh’s part on the whole thing that is the question you should be asking? Is he the national chairman of the party? I am the national chairman, he is not.

“If there is any complaint it should come to me. If they want to see me won’t they see me? Am I a spirit that they cannot see? You must know some of the antecedents of those people, they are game men.

“They did what they are doing so that I will not come back for second term so when their plot failed frustration now set in. Somebody asked him who sent the memo to the press…do you know the answer he gave to the person? That he is not aware of it on how it got to the press. We are dealing with people that are not sincere, so don’t mind them.”