Star Lager Rewards Fans as Eagles Hit Last Eight

Nigerian Breweries through its premium brand, Star Lager beer is keeping true to its promise to give fans a memorable Africa Cup of Nations experience even if they are far away from Egypt where the biennial football tournament is taking place.

At the weekend across the Star Fan Parks in the country, it was celebration galore as the Super Eagles produced another shining performance; beating fierce rivals Cameroon 3-2 in their Round of 16 tie to set up another tasty quarter-final clash with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

At the Star Fan Park situated inside the National Stadium in Lagos, many fans still remember vividly how the Indomitable Lions denied Eagles the chance of winning a second AFCON title on home soil in the year 2000.

However, those painful memories were momentarily erased as Nigeria ejected Cup holders Cameroon after winning Saturday’s five-goal thriller.

As expected, the Star Fan Park was full to the brim with loyal consumers and passionate football fans who at the end of 90 minutes were all smiles as the Super Eagles got the job done.

Indeed, the atmosphere at the National Stadium in Lagos and other fan parks across the country was as if not more electrifying as that at the Alexandria Stadium as fans enjoyed this Round of 16 match on a giant TV screen laced with good music, fun games, trivia and much more all provided by Star Lager.

At the end of what was a thrilling encounter, Star Lager the official beer and a sponsor of the Super Eagles rewarded its loyal customers with mouthwatering prizes which included LED Smart TVs, DSTV Decoders, rugs and many more.

Prince Obatusin who was the lucky winner of a DSTV Decoder with a full month subscription described Star Larger as a blessing to Nigeria.

“I am not surprised that Star is doing all this, they are a blessing to Nigeria and I wish the Super Eagles will go all the way to win in Egypt,” he said

Another winner on the night Osas Raymond said he was already excited to see the Super Eagles beat the Lions and now overjoyed with Star Lager putting the icing on his cake with another wonderful prize for him.

The Super Eagles will play South Africa on Wednesday, July 10 and the fans have urged the team to keep shining until they win the fourth AFCON title.