NECA Losses President 

The Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Assembly (NECA) has announced the death of its President, Dr. Mohammed Jimoh Yinusa, whose death occurred on Wednesday, July 3, in Lagos.

A statement by the association reads, “it is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Dr. Mohammed Yinusa, President and Chairman of Council, NECA.”

He was buried on Thursday, July 4, 2019, according to Islamic rites in Lagos. Yinusa was elected NECA President June last year. His death came less than two weeks to the association’s Annual General Meeting which has been slated for July 16.

Until his death, Yinusa was the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DN Tyre & Rubber Plc (formerly Dunlop Nigeria Plc) since August 2005. He served as the Managing Director of DN Tyre & Rubber Plc, and as the Managing Director and Chief Executive of DN Meyer Plc, from January 2000 to August 2003. The late NECA President joined the Dunlop Group in February 1997 as the Group Planning and Development Manager and served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Commercial and Scientific Computing (Nigeria) Limited, from 1993 to 1997. He had previous experiences in accounting and consultancy positions in Nigerian Tobacco Company Plc and Price Waterhouse, respectively, amongst others. He also served as the Chairman of Pamol Nigeria Limited and as the Chairman of the Board of Vono Products PLC and was its Non Executive Director since 2010. He serves as a Director of DN Tyre & Rubber Plc.

He served as a member of various professional organisations, which includes Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria; Member, Nigerian Institute of Management; Associate, Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria; Associate, Nigerian Institute of Marketing and Associate, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.