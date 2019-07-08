Lagos Archery Grooming 2,000 Archers

The Lagos State Archery Association has said its target is to groom over 2000 archers within the shortest possible period.

That was one of the highlights of the goodwill message as delivered by the Chairman of the Lagos State Archery Association, Bode Ojajuni, an Assistant Commissioner of Police during the clubs inauguration and Patrons investiture ceremony held at the Sports Bar of the Teslim Balogun Stadium last Saturday, where a total of 25 clubs and five secondary schools practicing archery sport were inaugurated.

ACP Ojajuni informed the gathering , that the inauguration of 25 clubs by the Association that came into being within its six months of existence has further affirmed the position of the Lagos Archery Association Board as not only a pacesetter in terms of development but the fastest growing sports association of note and the flagship of sports growth in Lagos State.

Supported on the Exco board, by able technocrats, like Mr Mike Egbayelo, the vice chairman, Mr. Kunle Akintimehin, Alh. Rasheed Gbadamosi and Lucky Ezekor, and not forgetting the professional. Mr. Ladipo Alapini, ACP Ojajuni, said the Association has crafted a strategic plan to cover it’s term of office (2019-2023) by setting up training centres in five major divisions in the state where athletes can train and improve their skills ahead of both local and International competitions.

He thanked the management of Loredo International Ventures, Raphtop Hotel, 12 Baskets and Rite Foods for their support.

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigeria Archery Federation, Mohammed Baba Abdullahi who was ably represented by Mr. Patrick Ibeh. has commended ACP Ojajuni and the Exco board members of the Lagos State Archery for doing a job in promoting archery sport as front runners in the country and advised them not relent in their effort in spreading the gospel considering the fact that there are more tasks aheadd

The event was supported with a lecture by Prof. Tunde Makanju, patron of the Nigeria Archery Federation, who went down memory lane on the global history of Archerry while Mr. Ladipo Alapini, a professional Archer demonstrated the practical aspect of Archery Sports to the appreciable audience who clapped tirelessly during the shooting session.

Ojajuni also used the opportunity provided to appeal to the Lagos state government to support the Archery sport through funding as that will help the Association in achieving their set out goal.