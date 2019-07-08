I’m Delighted to Have Scored the Winning Goal, Says Iwobi

Scorer of the goal that gave Super Eagles the quarter final berth and sent cup holders Cameroon from AFCON 2019 last Saturday, Alex Iwobi has said that he was indeed delighted to have netted the crucial goal.

Iwobi who was substituted late in the match operated from the midfield as Nigeria trailed Cameroon until mid way in the second half to restore the lead which gave Super Eagles the quarter final ticket. He said it was a hard won game that will linger in his memory for a long time.

“To score a goal in a tournament of this magnitude is a big achievement and scoring the vital goal that gave my team the passage into the next round is a feat am yet to comprehend but what is important is the fact that Nigeria won and ready to achieve more results as the tournament progresses.

“We fought against a tough side and defending champions, it was part of the lessons we learnt from the match when we lost to Madagascar, hence we knew any margin of error will cost the team more and we have to deal with it.

“When we were down at half time, it was a big blow to us but we knew the match was not over yet as we still very much have our fates in our hands. All we needed to do was to remain focused and avoid any further slip that could result into conceding another goal like it happened against Madagascar,” he recalled.