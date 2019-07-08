Group Supports FG Push for Youth Entrepreneurship

Raheem Akingbolu

The Norrenberger Financial Group has launched an investment solution targeted at members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and recent graduates to provide support for their entrepreneurial pursuits.

According to a statement issued by the firm, the initiative called Corper Invest, would help NYSC members develop investment mind-set and provide an opportunity to receive venture capital funding upon submission of viable and eligible business plans after their service year.

The statement quoted the Managing Director of the company, Tony Edeh said, as saying that, “the initiative is launched primarily to support youths in their entrepreneurial endeavours. It will provide access to venture capital funding and free business advisory to successful candidates during the course of their entrepreneurship journey, subject to approval of their viable and eligible business plans.

“We understand that entrepreneurship plays a pivotal role in poverty reduction and are glad to be able to support the federal government’s efforts in job creation through Corper Invest.”

The federal government, in an effort to address the rising rate of unemployment, has established various initiatives to promote entrepreneurship among Nigerian youths, many of whom possess the knowledge and skills but often lack the financial capacity to translate their entrepreneurial skills into reality.

Corper Invest serves to bridge that gap by providing venture capital funding to youths who submit viable and eligible business plans upon completion of their service year.

To take advantage of the initiative, corp members and graduates were enjoined to apply online and provide the relevant information to open an account.

“Corp members will enjoy competitive interest rates and will need to invest a cumulative minimum of N100,000 by the end of their service year to be eligible for venture capital funding, subject to terms and conditions,” the statement added.