Firm Wins Interswitch Connect Award

James Emejo in Abuja

Techvibes International Limited, a technology solutions and transaction services company has won a recognition by Interswitch as the Highest Transaction Portal Provider.

The company was awarded at the recent Interswitch connect awards in Lagos.

Techvibes was specifically lauded as “a dependable partner that has demonstrated exemplary results and outstanding performance over the years.”

The award lends credence to the company’s innovativeness and use of cutting-edge technology to transform business processes in Nigeria.

The wholly indigenous company specialises in developing and deploying unique technology applications to help governments, institutions and corporations grow revenue, enhance transaction integrity, streamline costs, automate human resource management and payroll functions, and achieve process efficiency.

The competence of the company spans various sectors including education, real estate, transportation, healthcare, recreation and the public sector, for which it has created advanced technology solutions.

Its clientele includes several state and local governments, commercial banks, educational institutions and corporate organisations.

The private sector focused applications of the company are tailored towards redefining how businesses are run in Africa by equipping business leaders with value adding technology tools and platforms.

Interswitch, is an Africa-focused integrated digital payments and commerce company, introduced the annual awards ceremony to recognise partnership and performance.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman, Board of Directors, First Bank Nigeria Limited, Ibukun Awosika, Former Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),

Prof. Charles Soludo and Managing Director/Chief Executive, Interswitch Group, Mr. Mitchell Elegbe.