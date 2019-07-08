Elimination of Big Teams Reigns

FEMI’S AFCON 2019 FLAKES

The knockout phase has continued to produce some incredible results that pundits here are finding it difficult to deal with. Let’s imagine what has happened to the big teams. Atlas Lions of Morocco won their three matches were shocked by Squirrels of Benin. Cameroon had clean sheet and unbeaten but lost to Nigeria, Egypt won all their group phase matches but conceded a goal to South Africa and now eliminated from the competition. More surprises coming.

Eagles Story of Loaded Pockets

Now, the lads from Nigeria are getting richer by the day! The issue of Service/Sacrifice surfaced again after the win over Cameroon on Saturday night. In all, the players will collect $37,500 each for the quarter-final berth. The MD of AITEO gave the team $25,000 for each goal scored. Lagos State government promised $5,000 each plus the official $12,500 each player will collect from NFF for the massive win. It will be good for the players to save for the raining day(s). “They do not need to wait for the nation to bail any of them out when challenged financially in their retirement days,” a football stakeholder here for the tournament said to the hearing of THISDAY reporter on Saturday night.

Nigeria/Cameroon Reignites Goal Rain

The five-thriller in Nigeria’s win over Cameroon is still the talking point here in Egypt as most pundit see the goal spread of the match the most entertaining of the matches played so far. Although the match still produce some marginal error from both sides, how do we cope wit teams like Burundi and Guinea Bissau that did not score any goal before their elimination?

Kanu’s Last Laugh as Lions Crash

Both Nwankwo Kanu and Samuel Etoo Fils have something in common for their respective countries in their active days. The two are former winner of African Footballer of the Year award. Both played for big clubs in Europe and it was not a surprise that they were ambassadors of CAF here in Egypt and were seated side by side during last Saturday’s game in Alexandria. When Cameroon took the lead in the late minute of first half, it was Eto that celebrated the most. Kanu took charge when Alex Iwobi connected perfectly the pass from captain Ahmed Musa. The maxim “He who laughs last, lasts the best” spoke volume as Kanu danced away with the joy of Nigeria eliminating the cup holders.