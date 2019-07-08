Boko Haram Releases NYSC Member, 4 Others

By Michael Olugbode, Maiduguri

Boko Haram has reportedly set free a female youth corps member (namewithheld) held hostage since January.

Also said to have been released were four other females with the following ages (22 years, 14 years, 15 years and 21 years, all held in captivity since 2017.

Their release were said to have been facilitated on Sunday by Hajiya Aisha Wakil (popular known as Mama Boko Haram).

According to the media aide of Mama Boko and the Country Director of her Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Complete Care Foundation. Prince Lawal Shoyode, Hajiya Wakil swung into action on appeal from the sister of the youth corps members (Hadiza Umaru).

Shoyode said they were released without the payment of any ransom.

He said: “It was the sister of the corper, her name (withheld). that called mama (Hajiya Wakil) and mama said she should send her picture. she then sent her picture to Boko Haram pleading for her release.

“The Boko Haram then released her with four others about six hours after they received appeal from Mama.”

Shoyode who was unhappy with the treatment melted out on the released females, said: “They were sexually abused, they passed them round to each other for sexual satisfaction.

“The women were given annal sex….