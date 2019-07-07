Sanwo-Olu Appoints Cousin SSA on Foreign Relations

Solomon Elusoji

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed his cousin, Jermaine Sanwo-Olu as his Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora and Foreign Relations.

Jermaine’s appointment was not made public until it was displayed on the official Instagram page of Lagos Tourism.

Jermaine was introduced as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Diaspora and Foreign Relations on the social media platform.

He received a delegation from the World Tourism Cities Federation alongside the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and other officials.

Jermaine is a member of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (MCIPR) and the prestigious John Maxwell Team. He is an international award winning motivator, musician and management/leadership consultant and the CEO of Diaspora PR & Picture Perfect PR.

He is the Public Relations Officer of the Central Association of Nigerians in the UK and one of the top 100 Nigerians in the UK, a recipient of the Public Service & Community Leadership Award at the Nigerian Centenary Awards UK 2014.

He is passionate public speaker, keynote speaker and MC at corporate and social events. Jermaine was named 2015 Entrepreneur of the Year at the Ann Shine Awards, and City People’s 2015 top 10 Influential young Nigerians in the UK.

He is the recipient of the Best Young Leaders Award at the prestigious BEEFTA Awards UK; Emerging Leader Award at the International Achievers Recognition Awards, ICONs award, among others.