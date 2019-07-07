Olu Okeowo, Wife’s Undying Love

Anyone who has watched top property merchant, Sir Olu Okeowo and his adorable wife, Adejoke, closely will agree that they were created for each other.

Theirs is the type that affirms the meaning in the cliché: “marriage made in heaven.” The billionaire businessman tells whoever cares to listen that his wife is “a jewel of inestimable value”.

Indeed, his love for the mother of his three children beggars description.

Interestingly, the boss of thriving Gibraltar Construction Company, has always extended his love for wife to his in-laws, particularly his mother-in-law, Mama Oluwafunmilayo Adewunmi.

No wonder, he organised a benefitting birthday party in honour of his mother-in-law who turned 80 on June 15, 2019.

SOCIETY WATCH gathered that Okeowo spared nothing to make the day a great one for the woman whom he sees as his own mother.

The celebration started with a thanksgiving service at Our Saviour’s Church in TBS, Lagos and was followed by a lavish reception at the Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos with hundreds of dignitaries in attendance.

Okeowo, the Knight of John Wesley Church lives in a dream home in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Built by his company, Gibraltar Construction, one of the real estate sector leaders. The three-floor, white-coated Victorian style house with all the luxury appurtenances named Palacio De Okeowo is a replica of Basille Palace in France.

Okeowo owns not just one luxury home, he owns several. He has houses overseas and has even developed over 10 other mega commercial projects in various choice locations. As a billionaire, he can afford a lifestyle filled with luxury watches, expensive cars and luxury real estate.

Though he hangs out with the rich and famous, Okeowo has tried to live his life without drama.

Forget about the alleged rumours on social media of a romantic affair with a certain female media mogul in Dubai, United Arab Emirates as he never travels without his wife by his side. Society Watch gathered that the billionaire makes friends easily with everyone for his charming personality, he is loved by everyone he meets. So, the popular media lady as gathered is one of those he has met like every other person.

Okeowo never fails to say that he has a priceless partner in his wife who has been with him through thick and thin.