Ambode, Bamidele Urge Oyetola to Focus on Delivering Campaign Promises

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Former Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and a lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele yesterday asked Osun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola to focus on delivering all his campaign promises now that all legal tussles had been concluded.

In separate statements, the duo said it was a well-deserved victory and an affirmation of the mandate given to Oyetola by the people of Osun State on September 22, 2018.

Specifically, Ambode said the court decision “is not only a victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC), but also an attestation to the fact that the judiciary remains the last hope for the common man.

“With this victory, I strongly believe that it would enable the governor to focus on delivering on his campaign promises and implementing policies that would make life more comfortable for the people of Osun State,” Ambode said.

On his part, Bamidele charged the Osun governor to up his game and expeditiously begin the process of transforming the lives of the people in earnest .

He said the decision of the apex court had again restated the belief that Oyetola should enjoy the legitimacy to lead having truly won the September 22, 2018 election.

He, also, commended the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke for his resolve to work with the present government to make the state greater.

Bamidele urged the governor “to convert the victory to gains by embarking on those policies and projects that will mitigate poverty in the state of the living spring.”

He said the victory came at the time when Oyetola’s victory started gathering a beneficial momentum, urging him to be more decisive and zealous in the task of transforming the economy of the state.

“Before the huge distraction was rested by the Supreme Court, Oyetola proved his mettle through regular payment of salaries and pensions. I have no misgiving that he will do more now that the storm was over.

“Apart from ensuring that the state breathe a new less of life under his able watch, the governor must also begin a process of reconciliation taking cognisance of the cleavages and bad blood the fiercely contested election and the subsequent litigation had elicited.”