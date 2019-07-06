The Set Up  to Open in Cinemas August 9

Following the release of the teaser for “The Set Up” by Inkblot Productions, the Producers of Nigeria’s highest grossing blockbusters have announced that the movie is set for theatrical release on August 9, 2019.

In line with their message of collaboration, Inkblot Productions have teamed up with Film One Distribution and Production and Anakle Films for arguably 2019’s most anticipated Nigerian film.

Written by Chinaza Onuzo (The Arbitration, The Wedding Party 2, New Money and Up North) and Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan (The Arbitration, The Wedding Party 2 and Chief Daddy), The Set Up is the story of Chike (Adesua Etomi-Wellington) a young drug smuggler who gets more than she bargains for and is drawn into a web of deceit when she is hired by a socialite (Jim Iyke) to assist with his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress (Dakore Egbuson-Akande).

The Set Up promises to give viewers the experience of a lifetime. The movie boasts of stellar actors like Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Jim Iyke, Kehinde Bankole, Tina Mba and Joke Silva alongside supporting performances from Ayoola Ayolola, Marie Humbert, Damilare Kuku, Wendy Lawal and Uzor Arukwe.