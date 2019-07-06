Senator Abbo Granted Bail over Absence of Assault Victim

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The FCT Police Command have granted the Senator representing Adama North Senatorial District, Elisha Abbo, administrative bail.

The senator was detained overnight for assaulting a sales girl at an adult shop in Abuja.

Following the incident, the Senate set up a committee to investigate his involvement in the assault.

The trending video of the assault which has become a social media hit was captured on CCTV.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said Abbo was allowed to go home yesterday after meeting a set of administrative conditions for his bound.

The senator owned up to the violence, which occurred in May, and issued an apology at a press briefing Wednesday night.

Ciroma did not give specific terms of the bail but a police source said they were “stringent enough to secure his return to the investigators as may be necessary”.

It was gathered that Mr. Abbo was released because the victim of the assault had travelled out of Abuja to attend the burial of a deceased family member.

Ciroma said he would carry out a thorough investigation into the matter in order to give all parties fair hearing and to see that justice is done. He said a forensic analysis of the video would be carried out as part of the investigation.

“We need to do a forensic analysis of the CCTV footage that is in circulation, but this may take about a week or two to conclude,” he said.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had directed the FCT Police Command to investigate the assault case following the public outcry that trailed it.