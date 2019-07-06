Oyetola’s Victory, Affirmation of the People’s Will, Say Fayemi, APC

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, over yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling that validated his election as Governor of Osun State.

Fayemi described the ruling of the apex court as an affirmation of the people’s will as expressed through their votes in the 2018 governorship election in the state.

Governor Fayemi in a statement yesterday also congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the people of Osun State for remaining calm and optimistic all through the judicial process.

He urged Governor Oyetola to be magnanimous in victory and extend a hand of fellowship to his opponent in the bid to move the state forward.

“It is a great day for democracy. The highest court in the country has finally settled the controversies surrounding the Osun governorship election and affirmed Governor Oyetola as the true winner of the election.

“Hearty congratulations to my brother Governor, Oyetola. A bigger congratulations to the people of Osun State, who are the real winners in the context.”

Fayemi said he was convinced that Governor Oyetola would take the state to the next level of development and prosperity, giving his pedigree as an astute manager of men and resources and as a leader who has genuine passion for development.

The leadership of APC in the South-west, congratulated Oyetola on his victory, saying it calls for great celebration.

In a release signed by the Zonal Publicity Secretary of the Party, Hon. Karounwi Oladapo, the party said Oyetola would certainly accelerate the pace of development in Osun, now that there would be no unnecessary distraction any longer.

“The party felicitates with the people of Osun for the victory and thanks them for keeping faith with the APC and Oyetola during the litigation period. We seek for more support for the Governor now that all the doubts over his legitimacy have been cleared. The south west APC guarantees that the Governor will tackle the welfare of the people and address the security challenges in a measurable and more impactful manner,” Karounwi said in the release.

The APC Zonal Publicity Secretary also urged the PDP candidate and challenger, Senator Ademola Adeleke to accept the judgment in good faith and cooperate with the Governor in the task of making the state of Osun an envy of all.

According to the party “the judiciary has once again rekindled the hope and faith of Nigerians in the impartiality of our courts to dispense justice fairly, justly and equitably”.

The Zonal leadership of the party also seized the opportunity to commend President Buhari for institutionalising the rule of law, independence of judiciary and ensuring that the judiciary is insulated from manipulations.